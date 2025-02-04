BYUI’s SnowFest is helping the community

Students at BYU-Idaho are organizing fun activities to give back to the community of Rexburg.

"The community is our backbone. Like we can't do anything without the community. We can't make these events happen. So if we can get out and serve and do our part, then they will hopefully in return, do what we need them to do for us," said Preslee Carroll Student Director of BYUI's spirit events.

The school is hosting events all this week to raise people's spirits and put everyone in a good mood.

Tuesday saw a party on the Taylor quad for playing games, listening to music, and eating cupcakes.

Students put together hygiene kits and snack packs for the Rexburg Family Crisis Center on Monday.

Students also visited the Carriage Cove Rehabilitation to sing to patients and help out staff.

Local News 8 spoke with students on campus to get their reactions to the week's festivities.

One student, Matt Schiff, a BYU-I sophomore, tells us he grew up in Rexburg and says the town and the school always felt like two separate things, and he likes seeing both places come together.

"I think it's great because it gives us a great opportunity to get rid of that division between the college students and the locals because as a local, I was like, yeah, the college students do their thing. But this is kind of one of those things where everyone's involved in the community, the college, and we're all just coming together to have fun and make the most out of winter," said Schiff.

