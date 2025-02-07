Skip to Content
Fixxology opens a new location in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A beloved soda shop is expanding even more in east Idaho with another location set to open on Saturday.

Fixxology has a wide variety of custom sodas and snacks. According to their website, there are 15 Fixxology locations – soon to be 16.

The new location is at 1385 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls near Fred Meyer.

A grand opening ceremony is set for Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. After that, Fixxology on Northgate Mile will be open Monday through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

