Deputies in Fremont search for missing teen

FREMONT, Idaho (KIFI) - Fremont county sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old, Hayden Voshell.

Sheriff's deputies say Hayden was last seen leaving his home in St. Anthony this morning wearing a Mario beanie and a blue or grey sweatshirt with yellow shoes, according to a post to their facebook page.

The 13-year-old is about 5 ft tall, 100 lbs with long blonde hair.

If you have seen Hayden, please contact Fremont County Sheriffs Office at 208-624-4482.