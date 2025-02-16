Community All-Stars: A glimpse at how Idaho & Wyoming rank in top states for elderly care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As people are starting to live longer, the need for quality elderly care is rising.

According to KFF.org, Idaho and Wyoming rank in the top 10 best states for elderly care in the nation. Caroline Young, Executive Director at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living in Idaho Falls, is a shining example of how care and compassion are making a difference in elders' lives.

For at least seven years, Young has been bringing care and joy to seniors in Idaho Falls. "Every day is fun," Young says, "I mean, it's stressful, but I love it. You get to make a difference every single day.”

While the transition from independent living to assisted living can be hard for some, Young and her staff make it a bit easier. She has formed unforgettable bonds and it's clear she's a favorite among her residents. "I love Caroline. She's my best friend," Miss Alice says.

A big part of making life enjoyable for these seniors is through amazing experiences and, on occasion, special parties.

On January 17th, the lobby of Parkwood Meadows was transformed into a snow paradise for their Winter Wonderland Ball, inviting all residents to come together for some fun. Residents and staff shared laughter, singing and, of course, dancing. "People connect with music, and a lot of our residents connect with dancing," Young says, "Laughter is the best medicine, right? And so laughter and music and just, they feel special.”

But not every day is easy. Some days come with immense loss. As residents pass on, she finds solace in remembering them and celebrating their lives rather than dwelling in the sadness, like she's told. Young says, "I've had multiple residents say, 'You cannot cry when we pass away. Like you have to you have to celebrate like we are in heaven and it is a reunion.'”

Until that time comes though, Young's commitment to making every day feel like a party stands strong in the Park Meadows community, which is just a testament to the great care seniors receive in Idaho.

Whether is a grand party or a quiet conversation, Young is making a difference in so many lives that need it most.

For her unwavering care, compassion and dedication, Caroline Young is this week's Community All-Star.