10th snowplow strike of the season – ITD urging drivers to be more cautious

Snowplow Hwy. 55 ITD
ITD
Snowplow Hwy. 55 ITD
By
today at 12:29 PM
Published 2:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– With the possibility of more snow on the way to Southeast Idaho, The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is urging drivers to be cautious as snow plows take to the highways.

Justin Smith, public information officer for ITD, said despite the lack of snow this winter, they have had a rash of accidents involving cars versus plows that have taken a toll on their ability to keep roads clear.

"We haven't had a lot of snow this year, just a little bit and then a couple of good storms that [have] come through," said Smith. "What we've had, though, is ten collisions with plows this year across the state–six of those were in East Idaho, including one with a fatality–that's rough to our drivers, the people who are out there trying to keep the roads safe."

Smith told Local News 8, this week ITD had responded to the tenth in a string of crashes involving a car hitting a snowplow.

The ITD wants to remind people to leave early for their destinations during snowy weather and be cautious when attempting to pass a snow plow.

Sam Ross

