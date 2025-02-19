School choice tax credit bill passes Idaho legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—The Senate has passed a bill to create a $50 million parental choice tax credit, which is now headed to the Governor’s office.

House Bill 93 was approved by the Senate on Wednesday, receiving a vote of 25-15. The House approved the bill last week.

According to the bill’s Statement of Purpose, the legislation provides a refundable credit of up to $5,000 for a parent, guardian, or foster parent who incurs qualified education expenses for an eligible student. It also offers $7,500 for special-needs students. The bill says it will target families with incomes up to three times the federal poverty level.

Proponents of the bill said it would broaden educational prospects for families by helping low- and middle-income households.

Opponents of the bill argue that funding for alternative education could harm public schools already underfunded.

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, sponsored the bill.