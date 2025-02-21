Fatal Ririe helicopter crash – Vicitim Identified as Utah CEO

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Coroner has identified the victim of the helicopter crash near the Ririe Reservoir Thursday evening as Alt Tech CEO Bradford Brown (59) out of Alpine, Utah.

The other passenger in the crash has not been identified at this time. According to emergency responders, the surviving passenger has been transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In 1993, Brown founded Alt Technology - "a full-service" engineering and manufacturing company specializing in designing and developing innovative medical devices.

Brown was an experienced pilot, according to his online biography, the 59-year-old flew "both helicopter and airplanes with over 4,200 hours."

Local flight data has identified the helicopter as a Bell 505 Jet Ranger X. Bradford's flight left Rexburg around 4:20 PM.

Twenty minutes after the scheduled take-off, multiple agencies responded with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies to the Ririe Reservoir to a report of a Helicopter crash on the ice.

