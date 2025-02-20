Helicopter Crash near Ririe Reservoir – Rescue efforts underway

UPDATED:

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - According to the Bonneville County Sherriff's office, Emergency personnel are on the scene of a single helicopter crash at Ririe Reservoir east of Idaho Falls. First responders have located the crash, about halfway between Ririe Dam and the Blacktail Access area.

"The helicopter was located, on the ice of the reservoir. It appears that a power line is down." Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office told Local News 8. "There's only one spot that a big power line goes across, and so whether that's a factor in it [the crash] or not, we're still trying to determine."

Rescue efforts are currently under way with multiple agencies assisting to coordinate the operation safely. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Search and Rescue, Idaho Fish and Game, Jefferson Central Fire, and Idaho Falls Fire are among the resources on the scene.

Sgt. Lovell has confirmed there are two people in the helicopter and crews are in the process of getting those two people out and back to shore safely. Local News 8 cannot confirm the condition of the helicopter passengers at this time.

"where the helicopter hit the ice it might weaken it or it might be partially submerged," said Lovell. And so we have dive teams, rescue teams, and our search and rescue crew up here."

Sgt. Lovell tells Local News 8 it is too soon to determine the cause of the crash. Bonneville Search and Rescue along with area partners will contact the FAA and the National Highway Transportation Board to assist in the investigation.

"The priority right now is making sure we get everybody in a safe place and off the ice," said Lovell. "Out of any potential harm's way especially as it gets dark right now."

Local News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Emergency crews are responding to a potential Helicopter crash near the Ririe reservoir, power lines downed by the crash are allegedly on the reservoir ice.

According to police dispatch, two people were involved in the crash. Local News 8 cannot confirm their condition at this time.

This is an ongoing story and we will update it as we get more information.