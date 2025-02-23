Preparing for potential snowmelt flooding

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Many areas are expecting temperatures well above average. While a lot of people are excited for the temperatures to be in the 40's this week, there’s a major drawback.

Since the recent snow will be melting, there's a chance we will see some flooding, mainly in areas south of Idaho Falls.

Some counties have stocks of sand bags for flood emergencies. Citizens are encouraged to call 911 if water comes into their homes, structures, or businesses so they can get sand bags.

"If they notify us of their flooding, we'll ask them if they'd like them delivered or if they'd like to come pick them up," said Madison County Emergency Manager, Robert Kohler. "And that's in the case where an emergency is actually happening, where they're actually flooding. Because we separate...actual flooding versus just wanting to be prepared."

If people want to prepare for potential flooding, Kohler recommends they buy their own sand bags and come fill them at their local sand pile. That will help the county reserve its limited sand bags for emergencies.

Kohler says people living in Madison County can call Madison Fire Department at 208-359-3010 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule a time to fill their sandbags.