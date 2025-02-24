Fatal helicopter crash – Surviving passenger released from hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The surviving passenger in last week's fatal helicopter crash near the Ririe Resoviore has been released from the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

According to an Instagram post by social media influencer Jennifer Houghton, @turtlecreeklane, identifies her husband Steve Houghton as the second passenger in the crash. Houghton has confirmed her husband has left the hospital.

"Steve has half a dozen broken ribs, considerable swelling in both knees, and a very sore neck," Houghton wrote in an Instagram post. "Despite all of this, I think the toughest pain is that of loss. Steve is sad. Sad for the loss of his friend, and sad for the heartbreak to everyone who knew and loved him."

