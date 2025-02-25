Local News 8 Exclusive – Backyard-video captures the final moments before fatal helicopter crash

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 has obtained exclusive video of the helicopter flying shortly before it crashed in the Ririe reservoir last Thursday.

On February 20, first responders were called to the Ririe Reservoir to a report of a Helicopter crash on the ice. Crews deployed on snow machines from the Juniper Campground area, locating the crash site more than a mile east of the dam and two occupants who were inside.

One occupant, now identified as Utah CEO Bradford Brown, was deceased at the scene. A second passenger, 61-year-old Steve Houghton from Texas, was transported back to an awaiting ambulance before being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The video, sent to Local News 8 by Melissa Bade, captures the final moments of Brown's flight as the helicopter passed over her Rexburg home. According to Bade, the copter was flying very close to the ground.