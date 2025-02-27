Idaho Day Event at the Museum of Idaho – March 5th

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho, in partnership with members of the former Bonneville County Heritage Association (BCHA), is inviting the public to an Idaho Day Celebration, an evening of history, culture, and community. The event kicks off at the Museum of Idaho on March 5, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

Idaho Day commemorates the anniversary of when President Abraham Lincoln established the Idaho Territory. According to Museum staff, this statewide celebration highlights Idaho’s storied past, dynamic present, and promising future.

This year’s event will feature special guest, historian and former Idaho Lieutenant Governor David Leroy, presenting "The Idea of Idaho: How Lincoln Won the Civil War." Leroy is well known for his expertise on Lincoln’s legacy and his role in shaping Idaho’s history.

The celebration of Idaho's history will also include performances from a local school choir. In addition, Museum staff say former Idaho State Representative Linden Bateman and Museum of Idaho archival assistant David Nipper will showcase a selection of historical artifacts related to Idaho's territorial history.