Local News 8 talks with local filmmaker

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Oscars are happening this weekend, and some of the best movies will receive awards.

We have movies being made right here in eastern Idaho. Local News 8 got to talk with a local filmmaker about his movie coming out this year.

Thrifters is an upcoming indie film being made here in eastern Idaho. The comedy-crime movie is about a young couple turning to petty crime to deal with their financial troubles. They decide to turn to a more creative way to make money—a thrifting ring.

Connor McFarlane is the film’s director, writer, producer, editor, cinematographer, sound designer, and so on. We asked him what it’s like to make a movie in eastern Idaho.

“One of the most interesting things about it, I would say, is the weather. We decided to do this film in the winter time, mostly for the aesthetic,” McFarlane said.

While the snow on the ground contrasts well with the film’s actors, it comes with some unexpected challenges.

“One of my lenses actually already broke because it got frozen while we were outside doing a scene," said McFarlane. "So I've been repairing that right now.”

It definitely takes a lot of time and hard work to make a full-length movie.

“We're not even done yet, but it has been an extreme roller coaster of different weather, different locations, different motions. It's been a very fun experience,” said the film's lead actress, Alexis Van Leuven.

We asked McFarlane why he enjoys filmmaking so much and why it's worth the stress.

"It's such a wonderful combination of so many different storytelling arts. I love theater, I love music, I love photography, and all of those different mediums are combined into film," he said.

Thrifters will be released in 2025 in local theaters, eventually be available for streaming, and then be sent in to film festivals.

You can learn more about Thrifters and find its trailer here. Updates on showtimes and times can be found on the movie's social media.