Sheriff’s deputies arrest potential Pot Dealer following DUI

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - An alleged Marijuana dealer is now in custody after a DUI arrest in Madison County.

On Tuesday, February 26, Madison County deputies responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 20 regarding a possible drunk driver.

Deputies located the vehicle, which turned out to be a white school bus, according to a post on the Madison County Sheriff's office Facebook page.

"The driver couldn’t provide a reason for the erratic driving, but did hand over a small jar of marijuana,” writes MCSO. “A short time later, the driver was arrested for DUI, and a search of the vehicle revealed over 4.5 pounds of marijuana inside the school bus.”

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

The driver was booked into the Madison County Jail for Misdemeanor DUI, Misdemeanor possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Trafficking Marijuana.