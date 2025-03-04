DOGE cuts could pull the plug on several Eastern Idaho federal office leases

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Several federal offices in Eastern Idaho could be impacted by potential cancellations of federal leases by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The DOGE website indicates that over 700 active federal commercial real estate leases could be terminated.

According to the DOGE real estate list, the following federal leases could be canceled -

Agriculture Marketing Services office - 1820 E 17th St # 130, Idaho Falls

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building - 1750 Foote Drive, Idaho Falls

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) office - 1820 E 17th St STE 290, Idaho Falls

DOGE is projecting a total savings of $156,755 annually from the termination of the three Gem State leases.

In late February, DOGE wrote in a post referencing the potential lease cancelations, "The Federal Government exceeded $100M in annual rent savings through cancellations of 250+ vacant/underutilized leases totaling 3M+ square feet. With ~7,250 current leases, there is plenty of available office space for the current workforce."

Local News 8 is reaching out to the affected organization for comment and will update this developing story accordingly.