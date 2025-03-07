City of Pocatello seeks public input on PROST Plan

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello is seeking community input on a draft of Pocatello’s first Parks, Recreation, Open Space & Trails (PROST) Plan.

"This comprehensive plan will enhance our community by improving spaces and facilities," writes the City of Pocatello. "The Plan provides an inventory and analysis of current facilities and programs, a needs analysis, a park design manual, a capital improvement plan, an operations and maintenance plan, and funding and implementation strategies. Let your voice be heard and be a part of this exciting journey!"

To view or for more information on the draft, click HERE.