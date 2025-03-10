Idaho Falls Firefighters tackle SUV fire on US Highway 20
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on US Highway 20 Sunday morning.
Around 8:40 a.m., a caller contacted 991 dispatch, reporting flames coming from under their SUV near the Hwy-20 Holmes Avenue off-ramp.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was coming from the engine compartment, while Idaho State Police managed traffic.
There were no injuries from the blaze, according to a post to the IFFD Facebook page.
IFFD provides the following guide if your vehicle ever catches fire:
- Pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe.
- Once you have stopped, turn off the engine.
- Get everyone out of the vehicle.
- Never return to a burning vehicle.
- Do not try to fight the fire yourself.
- If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it - This could cause the fire to grow.
- Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic.
- Call 911.