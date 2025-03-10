Idaho Falls Firefighters tackle SUV fire on US Highway 20

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on US Highway 20 Sunday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., a caller contacted 991 dispatch, reporting flames coming from under their SUV near the Hwy-20 Holmes Avenue off-ramp.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was coming from the engine compartment, while Idaho State Police managed traffic.

There were no injuries from the blaze, according to a post to the IFFD Facebook page.

IFFD provides the following guide if your vehicle ever catches fire: