Idaho Falls Firefighters tackle SUV fire on US Highway 20

Idaho Falls Fire Department
today at 10:07 AM
Published 10:11 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on US Highway 20 Sunday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., a caller contacted 991 dispatch, reporting flames coming from under their SUV near the Hwy-20 Holmes Avenue off-ramp.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was coming from the engine compartment, while Idaho State Police managed traffic.

There were no injuries from the blaze, according to a post to the IFFD Facebook page.

IFFD provides the following guide if your vehicle ever catches fire:

  • Pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe.
  • Once you have stopped, turn off the engine.
  • Get everyone out of the vehicle.
  • Never return to a burning vehicle.
  • Do not try to fight the fire yourself.
  • If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it - This could cause the fire to grow.
  • Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic.
  • Call 911.
Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

