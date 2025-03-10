Museum of Rexburg celebrates the city’s 142nd birthday with a quilt show

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Rexburg turns 142 on March 11th. Anticipating this milestone, the Museum of Rexburg staff came up with an idea to feature local talent and celebrate the day.

"We thought of quilts because of all the pieces that come together, and it's about community," said Alisha Tietjen, Museum of Rexburg curator. "You have all these different pieces that have to work together, and so to us that meant just like Rexburg."

Since its start, the show has grown from featuring 15 quilts to 45. The 5th Annual Quilt Show lasts until 6 p.m. on Monday.