Electronic Driver’s Licenses could become a reality in the Gem State

today at 12:09 PM
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill that would allow Gem State drivers to carry an electronic copy of their license on their phone is heading to the Senate for further approval.

House Bill 78a narrowly passed the Idaho House in a 37-33 vote on Tuesday.

The bill would grant the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) authority to issue electronic identification
(ID) cards and driver’s licenses (DL), which could be used anywhere except for Idaho Polls and voting stations.

HB-78 initially did not include exceptions for Idaho polls; the amendment to the bill was first introduced on March 5th, 2025.

Opponents of the bill have expressed concerns that the data could be compromised easily and stolen.  Sponsors argue that the digital version would be more convenient as most people don't forget their phone but will forget their wallets. 

The digital license would only be an option to the physical card, not a requirement. 

This is a developing story, Local News 8 will update as new information becomes available.

Local News 8 has included the full text of the bill below:

H0078Download
Seth Ratliff

Curtis Jackson

