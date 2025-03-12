Doug Long returns to Local News 8 as Evening Anchor

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) – KIFI Local News 8 is welcoming back experienced journalist and former Channel 8 anchor Doug Long to the station as Evening Anchor. Long will join Linda Larsen and Meteorologist Michael Coats during the weeknight newscasts.

Doug replaces Todd Kunz, who left the station in February. Doug was introduced to the station’s staff Wednesday at a Town Hall meeting.

Longtime viewers of Local News 8 will recognize Doug as a former reporter, weekend anchor, and one of our original morning anchors. He first joined the Local News 8 team in 1994 before helping launch our morning newscasts in 1997.

“We are excited to welcome Doug Long back to Idaho Falls! Doug is a natural teacher and newsroom leader. Whether you remember Doug from the 1990s or not, I’m confident you are going to appreciate his professionalism and commitment to be your first choice for local news,” said KIFI General Manager Kalvin Pike.

During his initial stint at KIFI, Doug reported on numerous Idaho stories that made national news, including the reintroduction of wolves and the hunt for escaped big game cats from Ligertown. He is a passionate believer in the importance of quality journalism.

“I am very much ‘old school’ in my approach to news gathering and reporting,” Doug said. “I staunchly believe in objectivity and the ability to leave one's personal opinions, politics, and social positions at home, bringing only neutral eyes and ears to the newsroom.”

After leaving Local News 8 in 1998, Doug served as the Evening Anchor at WGXA Fox 24 in Macon, Georgia. Within several years, he was promoted to News Director, where he managed a team of 75 journalists. While at WGXA, Doug reported from Bosnia for a series of stories on the deployment of Georgia troops.

Doug eventually left television to work in corporate communications and training. He is an avid outdoor enthusiast, and the opportunity to return to Idaho brought him back into local news.

“I do love Eastern Idaho and the outdoors mecca it is with Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks just to the north, the Snake River running through the city, and all types of outdoor recreational activities available, so it was hard to leave the first time,” Doug said.

“I'm delighted to hear that Doug Long is returning to Local News 8 as evening anchor,” said Eastern Idaho broadcasting legend Jay Hildebrandt.

“I remember when Doug began his career at channel 8 back in the 1990s, how impressed I was with his talent and potential. He and Linda Larsen will make a great co-anchor team, and I look forward to watching them on the news," Jay said.

Doug is originally from Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and served as a news anchor for both KBYU TV & Radio. Doug served a 2-year mission with the LDS church in Taiwan. He is married with four adult children. Doug’s on-air start date will be announced soon. ###