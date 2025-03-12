I-80 tunnel update – WYDOT redirects traffic along Green River Tunnel

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has redirected traffic on Interstate 80 to a head-to-head configuration in the eastbound tunnel. This change comes after the completion of paving operations at the west side crossovers located at mile markers 90 and 91. WYDOT and its contracting crews are now focusing on cleaning the tunnels and planning for necessary repairs.

“We are now focused on cleaning the westbound tunnel and then putting together a plan for repairs,” WYDOT district engineer John Eddins said.

WYDOT has contracted with Clean Harbors, an environmental and industrial service company, to conduct the clean-up and disposal work in the westbound tunnel. WYDOT says they are working with the company to begin the work as soon as possible.

“We should have the westbound tunnel evaluated soon and a project for repairs underway this summer. It’s our goal to have traffic moving again in both tunnels before this next winter season,” Eddins said.

Crews have now instituted an 8 ft. 6 in width restriction on Interstate 80 traffic through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

Oversized vehicles are being asked to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversized loads permit office for detours. For more information, click HERE.

Work at the site is ongoing as WYDOT continues operations to clear the westbound tunnel. Transportation officials are asking travelers to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.