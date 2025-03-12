School District 25 names new Pocatello High School Principal

The following is a press release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) is pleased to announce new administrative appointments:

Heidi Graham – Principal, Pocatello High School

– Principal, Pocatello High School Patrick Lloyd – Assistant Principal, Pocatello High School

– Assistant Principal, Pocatello High School Angela Stevens – Assistant Principal, Century High School

Heidi Graham – Principal, Pocatello High School

Heidi Graham, currently Academic Assistant Principal at Pocatello High School, will succeed Lisa Delonas, who is retiring after the 2024-2025 school year. Since joining PHS in 2016, Heidi has been a key member of the administrative team, working alongside Robert Parker, Lisa Delonas, and Holly Lacey.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Health Education from Brigham Young University-Idaho and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. Prior to PHS, she taught in the Blackfoot School District, where she served as PE Department Chair, Varsity Head Coach for Cross Country and Track & Field, and Co-President of the Blackfoot Education Association.

A mother of three PHS students (past and future graduates), Heidi has a deep personal connection to the school. Retiring Principal Lisa Delonas praised her leadership, stating, “Heidi has demonstrated unwavering capability and strength. She is respected by staff, students, and parents for her professionalism, fairness, and commitment to fostering a positive learning environment.”

Patrick Lloyd – Assistant Principal, Pocatello High School

Patrick Lloyd brings nearly two decades of experience in education, athletics, and leadership to PHS. A Pocatello resident since 1997, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2003 and a Master’s in Athletic Administration in 2007. He began his teaching career at Eagle Rock Middle School before moving to Idaho Falls High School, where he taught Physical Education and Health.

In 2018, Patrick became Athletic Director at Idaho Falls High School, overseeing sports programs, budgets, and student-athlete development. His extensive coaching background in baseball and football shaped his leadership approach, emphasizing teamwork and discipline. He completed his Master’s in Educational Leadership in 2022 and began his administrative career as Assistant Principal at Century High School.

Now stepping into the role at Pocatello High School, Patrick looks forward to fostering strong relationships with students and staff while supporting a positive learning environment. “I’m excited to join the PHS team and contribute to the school’s culture of excellence,” he said.

Angela Stevens – Assistant Principal, Century High School

Angela Stevens joins Century High School after serving as principal of Washington Elementary for the past seven years. A graduate of Utah State University, she spent 22 years teaching K-5 in New Mexico, Nevada, and Idaho before earning a master’s in Educational Leadership from Idaho State University. Her leadership journey began as an assistant principal at Washington/Tendoy Elementary Schools.

Angela is eager to contribute to the Century High School community as an assistant principal, where all three of her children have attended. She understands the passion and commitment that the staff and teachers have for learning, and she is thrilled to be a part of the Diamondback team.

Angela extends her gratitude to the Washington Elementary students, staff, and parents for their support, sharing, “The Washington Wolves will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will cherish the memories we created together.”

PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell emphasized the impact of these appointments, stating, “As our district navigates change, we are asking these dedicated leaders to step into new roles, and we have full confidence in their ability to rise to the occasion. Their experience, passion, and commitment to our community’s learners will help shape the future of our schools. They each embody the spirit of More Together, and I know they will work collaboratively to support our learners, staff, and families in meaningful ways.”

These administrative changes take effect on July 1, 2025.