Madison County warns of possible flooding from melting snow

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) —Madison County is warning residents about flooding on the Rexburg bench. On Wednesday, water was running down 5000 South just east of Archer Highway they said in a social media post.

The post said the affected areas are 3400 South to 5000 South.

Thay said If there is active flooding in any buildings, call 911 to ask for assistance with sandbags.

Any residents wanting to prepare for flooding can buy their own sandbags and the county can help provide the sand.

Call Madison County Emergency Management at 208-359-3010 between 9:00 am and 5:00 PM to schedule a time to fill the sandbags.