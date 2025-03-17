Boise State under investigaton for race-exclusionary practices

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise State is one of 45 universities across the nation currently under investigation for allegedly engaging in discriminatory practices in the admission of applicants to their graduate programs.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened investigations into the universities under Title VI, following a February 14 Dear Colleague Letter that reinforced the obligation to end racial preferences in education. This comes amid allegations that these institutions violated Title VI by partnering with “The Ph.D. Project,” which allegedly restricts eligibility based on race.

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination. The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which allegedly continue to allow sex discrimination; today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

The universities now under investigation for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs include: