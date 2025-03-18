Governor Little approves $5 million increase for literacy education training

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little was joined by Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and state lawmakers Monday as he signed Senate Bill 1069 appropriating an additional $5 million in ongoing funding to support literacy in public schools.

Senate Bill 1069 amends Idaho Code to expand opportunities and professional training for all Kindergarten through third-grade teachers through the Idaho S.M.A.R.T program (Striving to Meet Achievement in Reading Together). The bill allocates an additional $5 million in ongoing funding to support literacy in public schools.

With the signing of the bill, the State of Idaho has increased literacy funding by close to $78 million annually – a more than 500% increase since Little took office according to the Governor's office. Gov. Little says the move follows his KEEPING PROMISES recommendation for public education.

“My priority has been and will continue to be getting all Idaho kids to read proficiently by a young age. It just makes sense. Our investments in public education later will have more impact if we can give students a strong start. It is not only our constitutional obligation but our moral obligation as well. Our five-fold increase in literacy funding since I took office is something I am truly proud of,” Governor Little said.

The bill narrowly passed the Idaho House Tuesday, March 11, in a 40-30 vote after over 30 minutes of debate.

SB 1069's House sponsor, Representative Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, said the bill would enable Idaho teachers on the waiting list to access S.M.A.R.T program training for their classrooms.

"It is so vital that our kids learn to read and comprehend what they're reading. It's the key to success for their future," said Rep. Raymond.

Opponents of the bill focused on the "already bloated education budget." Rep. Kyle Harris, R-Lewiston, that although the program seems effective, 90% of the current $72.8 million allocated for literacy in education is being used for pay.

"I have a feeling that this 5 million is not going to go towards literacy either. This is going to just be an ongoing appropriation of money," said Harris. "So before we start throwing more money at this, I feel as a body we should zero in on some of these budgets and make sure that the money is going to what we are actually allocating that fund for."

Representative Vito Barbieri questioned why the Gem State allocates so much to education but can't implement the S.M.A.R.T program within the current budget.

"The test scores are not going up. The money's pouring in. The test scores are not going up. They're still not able to read. Is money the answer? How can money be the answer? Billions of dollars. And our kids are not reading," said Rep. Vito Barbieri.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average score for students in Idaho in 2022 was 264, which was lower than their average score of 266 in 2019. Additionally, Idaho's fourth-grade reading proficiency rate fell to its lowest level in a decade in 2024, with only 32% of fourth graders reading at grade level, as reported by Idaho Education News.

Those in support of the bill argued that Idaho's reading scores have improved through the SMART program overall, making literacy education training a good investment for the state. Idaho Education News reports that in 2024, reading scores among students grades K-3 improved by 10 points compared to 2020 and showed improvement from pre-pandemic levels.

According to Rep. Raymond, an Idaho Falls-based superintendent testified that her district's reading scores had improved by 80% since the mid-nintes through the program.

"I've been involved in lots of train-the-trainer programs in the fire service. And I found that peer-to-peer inside your organization with a subject matter expert works tremendously well," added Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint.

