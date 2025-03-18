Idaho Sheriffs Enhance Public Safety App

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho sheriffs are working on making a public safety app even better.

The Idaho Sheriffs Association has partnered with several Idaho counties to improve Idaho Sheriff Connect.

The app has been available for about 5 months, but developers have additional ideas for improvements.

Bonneville County sheriffs are making the most popular links on the app easier for searchers to find.

Such as registered sex offenders, driver's license, jail information, and how to join their team.

You can adjust settings on the app to notify you if there is an emergency alert nearby.

"If we've got an emergency event going on somewhere that we need people to avoid an area for a minute or, if we have wildfires, flooding or something and we need to push out an update emergency information or safety information, we can use this app to push that information out to our community tor our audience here in Bonneville county," said Sergeant Brian Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Idaho Sheriff Connect is available in most Google and Apple app stores for your mobile device.