Woman accused of second-degree murder in death of sports reporter covering Super Bowl

By Amanda Musa, Chris Boyette and Chris Youd, CNN

(CNN) — A Louisiana woman who was previously facing fraud and other charges after the death of sports reporter Adan Manzano has now been charged with second-degree murder in his death, the Kenner Police Department announced Tuesday.

Danette Colbert, was seen with Manzano at his hotel in Kenner, Louisiana, days before Super Bowl LIX, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

