Firefighters bring age old story to life in comedic cat rescue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An age-old trope became reality Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls, as the Idaho Falls Fire Department quite literally rescued a stranded cat from a tree. The stranded furry feline had been stuck in the tree for three days, according to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.

The shelter detailed the rescue in a post on the group's Facebook page.

According to shelter directors, the stranded cat was discovered by the owner, a little girl living in the area, who was devastated that nobody was able to help.

Shelter staff reached out to the director of the Snake River Animal Shelter, but neither shelter had a ladder tall enough to rescue the stranded animal. The situation gained the attention of several members of the community who wanted to help, according to shelter directors.

Eventually, the director of the Snake River Animal Shelter reached out to the Idaho Falls fire chief, who scooped out the situation, according to the post.

Using the ladder of a department fire truck, firefighters were able to bring the "sweet kitty" home, much to the joy of the onlooking crowd. One of the furry feline's rescuers was captured on camera chanting the opening number from Disney's The Lion King as the ladder began to descend.

"While a lot of folks might not totally appreciate the situation, we do. We do because this is community. This isn't just about a cat or a little girl who loves it. This is about our community and the moments that bring us together! Sometimes, we all can feel a little alone, a little helpless. Sometimes, we can feel defeated. And sometimes, the people who surround us remind us that we are not alone, that all is not lost, and that we have each other, no matter our differences," write shelter directors in their Facebook post.