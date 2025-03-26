Officials warn, “Don’t let spring break lead to home break-ins”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As a large number of people set out for spring break travel destinations, officials are sounding the alarm of potential risks to unattended homes and what you can do to keep your property safe.

Local Law enforcement has already made at least one arrest related to a potential burglar.

"We did make an arrest as someone that was checking a residence and took some of their mail and, you know, had appeared to they were trying to burglarize that place," said Sergeant Bryan Lovell, PIO for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Lovell tells Local News 8 that most thefts and burglaries are crimes of opportunity. He says spring break travelers should regularly check their doors and windows. He also advises that you should not publicly signal that nobody is home.

"You know, a good tip is don't advertise on social media that you're gone or you're here," said Lovell. "That might help deter someone from thinking that it's open season on your property."

Security cameras and alarm systems are becoming more popular in home protection, but as technology advances, officials are finding that criminals do as well.

Sgt. Lovell says security systems and watching out for your neighbors can still be useful in situations where potential burglars are undeterred.

"I think those items as a deterrent have played a big part in solving some of these crimes and likely preventing a lot of these," said Lovell. "People know best what belongs and what doesn't in their neighborhood. So, report those things as fast as they can and talk amongst your neighbors to make sure you're watching out for each other. That's key!"