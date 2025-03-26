WYDOT postpones minor Snake River Bridge repairs due to weather conditions

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation is postponing minor bridge deck repairs scheduled to begin Wednesday night on the Snake River bridge.

Minor concrete repair to the bridge deck was scheduled to begin at 11 pm, March 26. The work will now need to be rescheduled due to lower overnight temperatures than expected, according to WYDOT.

The project has not yet been rescheduled. For more information on the projects and updates as the work is rescheduled, click HERE.