Bridger-Teton National Forest implements new programs ahead of boating season

BRIDGER TETON NATIONAL FOREST, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bridger-Teton National Forest is implementing a new fee program and large group reservation system for the Snake River Canyon beginning in May 2025. The U.S. Forest Service announced the change in a post to the Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook page.

The new fee program and reservation system will help provide the financial resources necessary for maintaining facilities and managing the recreational use of the Wild and Scenic Snake River Canyon. The funds are intended to enhance user experiences, provide for visitor safety, and protect the wild and scenic river values, according to the US Forest Service.

From May 1 through Nov. 1, visitors will have the option to purchase a season pass online or purchase day passes at electronic pay station kiosks installed at boat ramps along the river. For more information on purchasing passes online, click HERE.

Timed launch reservations for large non-commercial groups of 16-30 people are now available online, according to the post. The new fee structure and reservation system are as follows:

Day Pass -$5/Vehicle, Recreationists pay the fee at the boat ramp using an electronic pay station kiosk with a credit or debit card

Large Non-Commercial Group Use Day Pass (Groups of 16-30 People) - $3/Person, ages 16+, Groups pay fee on Recreation.gov group reservation site

Outfitter Day Pass - $3/Person, ages 16+, Outfitters collect fees and pay at end of season

Season Pass - $40/Vehicle, $60 if purchasing 2 at once. Seasonal passes can be purchased on Recreation.gov and turned in for a hangtag at West Table kiosk

Fees were approved by the Forest Service Regional Office on August 30, 2024. The Bridger-Teton National Forest held two public comment periods to get public feedback on the proposal, according to the U.S. Forest Service post.

America the Beautiful passes do not cover these special recreation permit fees. Disabled veterans, Gold Star families, and Tribal members with documentation will not be required to pay fees, according to the U.S Forest Service.

Large Snake River Non-Commercial Group Use Launch Timed Reservations for May 1 through Oct. 1, 2025, will now be available online beginning April 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. MST.

"The new system will provide recreationists with the ability to plan ahead and secure a timed reservation for groups of 16-30 people for the Snake River section between South Park Bridge and Sheep Gulch. Reservations will be required for large group launches and will be available in 30-minute intervals from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily," said the U.S. Forest Service post. "Groups will still be required to check in at the West Table Kiosk before launching on their trip. The new reservation system will improve the visitor experience and ensure that boat ramp access is available for large groups."

To learn more, click HERE.