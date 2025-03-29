Museum hosts “Off the Wall Art Sale”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Several art lovers gathered at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho March 28-29 for its biannual “Off the Wall Art Sale.”

Hundreds of donated art pieces were ready for people to grab off the wall and buy. The pieces ranged from paintings to pottery to wood carvings.

The funds from the sale will go towards an expansion of the museum, which needs more space since opening in the early 2000s.

"As it is right now, we really can't do more than we're doing," said Art Museum of Eastern Idaho Development Director, Amy Thompson. "But as we expand, it's really going to increase our capabilities."

The museum teaches several art classes and does outreach at schools. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2028-29, and it will help the museum do even more for the community.