BYU’s Vocal Point and Noteworthy bring joy to crowds through music

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Frontier Center for the Performing Arts was filled with music and cheering when BYU's Vocal Point and Noteworthy performed Saturday, March 29.

"The crowd just brings such a phenomenal energy that is so fun to be a part of," said Vocal Point Member, Josh Thorne. "It's my favorite thing that I do. It's always my favorite part of my day."

For the groups' members, their shows are all about connection.

"My favorite part about performing in front of an audience is catching people's eyes and [to] just exchange a smile. That's really what performing is about—creating connections,” said Vocal Point Member, Jack Nelson.

The a cappella groups sang 80s throwbacks like “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Beat It" as well as songs by modern artists like Taylor Swift and BTS.

The audience was very impressed with the groups' beatboxers, who even taught the crowd to beatbox along with them.

While many of the songs were fast paced and fun, Vocal Point and Noteworthy also took time to slow down with songs meant to fill the crowd with hope, joy, and inspiration.

"We hope that our viewers can simply just find some peace and hope through struggle," Nelson said.

“Everything that we do as Vocal Point and as well as Noteworthy, we just try to bring people joy," said Thorne. "And so we hope that people are able to feel that tonight.”

The concert's proceeds will go towards financial aid to students who attend BYU, BYU-Idaho and BYU-Hawaii.