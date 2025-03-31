18-year-old arrested for Aggravated Battery following minor collision

The following is a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Early Sunday morning (Mar. 30), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the foothills south of Ammon. Dispatch received a call around 3:40 am from 18-year-old Austin Carter Goodwin, reporting that another vehicle had struck his vehicle at a bonfire in the foothills, and he was now chasing him. Goodwin was told by dispatch multiple times to stop chasing the other vehicle but refused, and at one point told dispatchers he physically struck a female in the vehicle and choked the male driver until he was unconscious. A Deputy responding to the area was able to speak with Mr. Goodwin by phone, who said he had checked on the driver and he was still breathing but quit communicating with the Deputy because he was arguing and talking with someone else in the background.

Deputies located the male and female victim in their vehicle a few miles into the hills on private property south of construction gravel pits near Ledge Rock Dr. The male was intoxicated and had obvious injuries to his head and face, which was covered in blood from a laceration to the eye. Deputies also observed facial injuries to the female who advised she had been hit in the mouth by Mr. Goodwin. Due to the location where they were found, the Deputies transported both of them back to the 65th S. area so ambulance personnel could treat their injuries.

During this time, Deputies located Mr. Goodwin in the 6000 E. block of 65th S. with his vehicle. Deputies detained Mr. Goodwin until Idaho Falls Ambulance and the other two victims arrived.

Both victims advised Deputies they had went to a bonfire gathering of multiple people several miles into the foothills where they had been consuming alcohol. While there, there was a minor collision between the victim’s vehicle and Mr. Goodwin’s, and they both had a conversation about it, exchanging information.

After driving away, the victims advised they noticed Goodwin chasing behind in his vehicle, so they pulled over and got out to see why. During this time, Mr. Goodwin began punching the man repeatedly until he was knocked to the ground. The female told Deputies the man did not fight back and after seeing Goodwin choking him on the ground, she attempted to break them up. In the process, she advised that Goodwin had punched and slapped her repeatedly.

After a moment, they were able to get up and go back to their vehicle with Mr. Goodwin following, and they continued to argue. The female advised Goodwin, then reached through the window and again put the man in a choke hold, eventually dragging him out of the vehicle and onto the ground until he was unconscious. As she once again tried to break them up, the female told the Deputies that Mr. Goodwin punched her again.

Deputies spoke with Mr. Goodwin, who advised that he had a conversation with the victim about the collision and asked for the man’s insurance information. Goodwin told Deputies the man got in his vehicle and left, only providing a name and phone number, so he chased them in his vehicle until they stopped. Goodwin told Deputies they got into a shoving match; however, when asked to be specific in what happened, he would not provide exact answers or a description, only saying there was a physical altercation. Goodwin claimed both the male and female were fighting him and he had to fight them off, but finally admitted to putting the man in a choke hold until he was unconscious. In the process, Goodwin said the female was pulling at him, and he struck her as well.

Mr. Goodwin told Deputies at one point the man pulled a rifle on him, but then admitted to Deputies it was only seen in the seat next to the female and never pointed at him. Deputies previously confirmed there was a rifle in the vehicle when the victims were found, however victims advised neither of them had taken any action to utilize it. Deputies could not verify that the rifle was a factor in the circumstances due to what was described in the altercation.

Both victims were treated and released by ambulance personnel at the scene to seek further medical care for their injuries. Mr. Goodwin advised the Deputies he was uninjured. Deputies determined the circumstances leading up to the altercation were aggravated by Mr. Goodwin’s actions, ultimately causing severe enough injury to the victim that he lost consciousness at least once. Mr. Goodwin was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on a Felony charge for Aggravated Battery. Further Misdemeanor Battery and other potential charges are pending at this time.