IFFD breaks ground on northern fire station

EDITOR NOTE: The location of the new base and funding information has been corrected.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Work has begun on building a new fire station in Idaho Falls.

City and fire department officials broke ground Wednesday morning, the second of April, for the new Station 6.

The new station will help the fire department keep response times in line with national standards, according to city officials.

In designing the new station, they focused on using proven designs from other stations.

IFFD says it will keep costs low while ensuring its functionality.

The station will include multiple bays to house fire engines, ambulances, and personnel. It will also address current storage limitations.

"You know, it's super exciting to see the growth of the city that I grew up in and been a part of the fire department for 27 years," said Fire Chief Duane Nelson. "It just is an exciting time to be able to recognize that, you know, the support from the public and the community and the mayor and council that that they actually stand behind the fire department and our mission to provide lifesaving services."

Station 6 will be located along Spitfire Street. The mayor says it's a good location because they can serve the north side faster.

"Just under 5 minutes. That's the national standard. And so, you know, using G.I.S analytical software determined that this was a really good location, and we were able to store property right here. And so that's why we're building it here because we've seen enough growth that we have city residents heading that service," said Mayor Casper.

“The funding for the new fire station came from a combination of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the sale of some unneeded city property," according to Eric Grossarth of the City of Idaho Falls.