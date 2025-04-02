Shelley police respond to car accident along Highway 91

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police in Shelley are asking drivers in the community to avoid Highway 91 north of Anderson and South of 1400 N as they respond to a car accident.

The news comes from a post on the Shelley Police Department's Facebook page. Police are asking people to use 1400 N and Anderson to get around the wreck.

There is no information on potential injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. Local News 8 is on the scene and in contact with the Shelley Police. This story will be updated with additional details as they become available.