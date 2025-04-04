Skip to Content
News

Gov. Little approves bill restricting illegal aliens from accessing public services

KIFI
By
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:17 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday, Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill intended to prevent illegal immigrants living in Idaho from accessing certain state benefits.

House Bill 135's statement of purpose says the legislation is intended to keep the state from becoming "a magnet that draws illegal aliens to Idaho."

"We need to prioritize people that are here legally for these welfare benefits and not allow for people that are here breaking the law to start with, from accessing these welfare benefits," the bill's sponsor Representative Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’ Alene, ID told members of the House.

The legislation leaves in place access to emergency medical services for illegal aliens as currently authorized by the Idaho law. However, the new law restricts illegal immigrants from accessing non-emergency health care benefits and some social benefits by requiring state agencies to verify someone’s immigration status.

The new law takes effect July 1st.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content