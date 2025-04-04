Gov. Little approves bill restricting illegal aliens from accessing public services

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday, Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill intended to prevent illegal immigrants living in Idaho from accessing certain state benefits.

House Bill 135's statement of purpose says the legislation is intended to keep the state from becoming "a magnet that draws illegal aliens to Idaho."

"We need to prioritize people that are here legally for these welfare benefits and not allow for people that are here breaking the law to start with, from accessing these welfare benefits," the bill's sponsor Representative Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’ Alene, ID told members of the House.

The legislation leaves in place access to emergency medical services for illegal aliens as currently authorized by the Idaho law. However, the new law restricts illegal immigrants from accessing non-emergency health care benefits and some social benefits by requiring state agencies to verify someone’s immigration status.

The new law takes effect July 1st.