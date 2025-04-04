Third victim involved in deadly Hwy 91 car crash dies in the hospital

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The surviving driver involved in Wednesday, April 2nd's fatal crash along Hwy 91 near Shelley has succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

The Bonneville County coroner has identified the driver as 68-year-old Queta Tolman of Idaho Falls. Her next of kin has been notified.

The initial crash took the lives of a mother and daughter, identified by the Bonneville County coroner as 66-year-old Barbara K. Rutherford of Idaho Falls and 43-year-old Tammy K. Richeson.

The mother-daughter duo were travelling northbound on US Highway 91 in a Honda CR-V when their vehicle was struck by a 2012 Ford F150, which had crossed the center line.

According to the ISP, both the mother and daughter succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP. For more information on the crash, click HERE.