Idaho Falls/Bonneville County non-emergency dispatch number temporarily unavailable

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls & Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center is in the process of updating its phone service, according to local first responders. During the update, the normal non-emergency dispatch number will be temporarily unavailable.

"If you have a need for non-emergency police, fire, or EMS assistance in Idaho Falls or Bonneville County, please call (208)529-1110," Idaho Falls PD writes on its Facebook page.

Idaho Falls Police say they will provide an update when the normal phone line is operational again. First responders remind the public that they can always call 911 for emergencies.