Skip to Content
News

Idaho Falls/Bonneville County non-emergency dispatch number temporarily unavailable

KIFI
By
today at 11:11 AM
Published 11:21 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls & Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center is in the process of updating its phone service, according to local first responders. During the update, the normal non-emergency dispatch number will be temporarily unavailable.

"If you have a need for non-emergency police, fire, or EMS assistance in Idaho Falls or Bonneville County, please call (208)529-1110," Idaho Falls PD writes on its Facebook page.

Idaho Falls Police say they will provide an update when the normal phone line is operational again. First responders remind the public that they can always call 911 for emergencies.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content