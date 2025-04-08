More parents are choosing to stay home due to child care cost

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Labor says parents are choosing to stay home due to child care costs.

According to Department of Labor reports, 12% of parents are using daycare as a means of child support in Idaho. This is compared to 55% of parents having no support or 26% of parents having childcare support from relatives.

"I think that it makes it really difficult on families," said local daycare owner Brittnee McMinn. "You go from maybe a two-income family to a one-income family because the cost of child care is so high. And so sometimes it's just it's less expensive for maybe one of the parents to stay home."