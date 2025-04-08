Skip to Content
News

More parents are choosing to stay home due to child care cost

By
today at 12:56 PM
Published 6:08 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Labor says parents are choosing to stay home due to child care costs. 

According to Department of Labor reports, 12% of parents are using daycare as a means of child support in Idaho. This is compared to 55% of parents having no support or 26% of parents having childcare support from relatives.

"I think that it makes it really difficult on families," said local daycare owner Brittnee McMinn. "You go from maybe a two-income family to a one-income family because the cost of child care is so high. And so sometimes it's just it's less expensive for maybe one of the parents to stay home."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content