Witnesses Needed: Teton County Sheriff’s Office seeks video of music festival trespassing incident

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Teton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for videos or photos of an incident at the Jackson Hole Resort Rendezvous Music Festival. According to the Sheriff's Deputies, during the event, a male trespasser refused to leave and became combative with event staff.

Around 7:20 PM, Deputies were called to a trespassing incident at the event, according to a post on the TCSO Facebook page.

Event staff had asked the individual to leave, but the trespasser "became combative with event staff," according to the post. The trespasser had to be subdued by law enforcement after refusing to leave the venue; Deputies placed the suspect under arrest and escorted him off the property.

"If you have any footage as described, please call Sergeant John Faicco at (307) 773-4052," TCSO said in the social media post.

For information or to contact the Sheriff's Office, click HERE.

