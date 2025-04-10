Skip to Content
News

The family of Victor Perez is hoping and praying for a miracle

By
April 10, 2025 10:43 PM
Published 10:48 PM

"We're going to get more answers tomorrow at the hospital, but we're hoping for a miracle."

- Ana Vazquez, Victor's aunt

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Pocatello teen is fighting for his life, laying in a hospital bed connected to machines in a medically induced coma. This after being shot 9 times by police. If 17-year-old Victor Perez wakes up, his life will be forever changed.

One of his legs has been amputated. The damage from gunshot wounds just too severe to save it. His brain function could also be dramatically decreased.

"We're going to get more answers tomorrow at the hospital, but we're hoping for a miracle," said Victor's aunt, Ana Vazquez.

Ana has been emotional throughout this whole situation as she tries to be a pillar for her family.

"It's been difficult," she said. "And one thing that I appreciate about Pocatello is the entire community. Not just Pocatello, every part of the U.S. There are a lot of people supporting us."

There is a GoFundMe set up for Victor and his family. Plus, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday in front of the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content