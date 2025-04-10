The family of Victor Perez is hoping and praying for a miracle

"We're going to get more answers tomorrow at the hospital, but we're hoping for a miracle." - Ana Vazquez, Victor's aunt

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Pocatello teen is fighting for his life, laying in a hospital bed connected to machines in a medically induced coma. This after being shot 9 times by police. If 17-year-old Victor Perez wakes up, his life will be forever changed.

One of his legs has been amputated. The damage from gunshot wounds just too severe to save it. His brain function could also be dramatically decreased.

"We're going to get more answers tomorrow at the hospital, but we're hoping for a miracle," said Victor's aunt, Ana Vazquez.

Ana has been emotional throughout this whole situation as she tries to be a pillar for her family.

"It's been difficult," she said. "And one thing that I appreciate about Pocatello is the entire community. Not just Pocatello, every part of the U.S. There are a lot of people supporting us."

There is a GoFundMe set up for Victor and his family. Plus, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday in front of the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.