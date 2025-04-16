Skip to Content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Firefighters respond to burning pile of scrap metal along Yellowstone Highway

Published 6:03 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Fire is on the scene of a burning pile of scrap metal along 25th East and Yellowstone Highway, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

Northbound traffic on 25th East is currently blocked near the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek another route.

Details on the size and cause of the fire have not been released at this time. Local News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

