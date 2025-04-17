Skip to Content
Fremont County sees alarming amount of wildfires in April

Fremont County has seen 24 wildfires since April 1.
today at 10:03 AM
Published 10:40 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fremont County emergency responders have responded to an alarming number of wildfires since the beginning of the month.

In total, there have been 24 wildfires in Fremont County since April 1. Four of them alone happened on the same day, April 15.

In response, Fremont County officials are working to get the word out about burning safety and fire restrictions.

Local News 8 is meeting with Fremont County emergency responders, and will update this story as we learn more information on the cause of the fires and how county residents are being asked to respond.

