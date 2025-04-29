Madison County Detective honored for efforts in protecting children online

MENAN, Idaho (KIFI) – A Madison County detective is being recognized for his efforts in protecting children from shady characters on the internet.

Detective Christian Teage is being honored for his dedication to child protection and internet safety over the last year.

Operation Safe Online was launched last summer by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Detective Christian Teage says the work couldn't be done without the help of his neighboring law enforcement agencies

"Luckily, I work for an awesome sheriff who allows me to go and do these cases and help out and very supportive. And a police department in Rexburg, Rexburg PD. They're awesome at helping me out with cases when I have them, whether it's their jurisdiction or somebody else's. And we're always helping and working together. So you can't beat the teamwork," said Detective Christian Teage.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador says our law enforcement performs tireless work and is making a difference in communities across Idaho.

And thanks them for standing on the front lines to protect our kids.