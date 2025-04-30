Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2025 scholarship recipients

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Eastern Idaho State Fair has selected six lucky high school seniors to receive support in their college education.

These scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who have participated in and supported 4-H and FFA at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for a minimum of three years.

This year's scholarship selection was especially challenging for the committee, with applicants representing nearly all 16 counties, writes the EISF directors. "The recipients for 2025 have significantly surpassed this requirement, collectively amassing 46 years of participation in fair events, making their counties proud!"

Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors pose with Scholarship recipients, Courtesy: EISF

This year's scholarship recipients are as follows:

Alivia Waldron, Oneida County, Malad High School

Eliana Cecil, Butte County, Cornerstone Academy

Jade Kelly, Bonneville County, Shelley High School

Jailey Jones, Bannock County, Marsh Valley High School

Jason Fleming, Madison County, Sugar Salem High School

Lydia Hamilton, Caribou County, Grace High School

For the first time in the nineteen-year history of this scholarship program, Fair directors have also announced an increase in the award amount from $1,000 to $1,500 for each winner.

Since its inception, the program has awarded $120,000 in college scholarships.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors and staff have invited the scholarship winners and their families to a special dinner in their honor on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

"The youth participating in the Eastern Idaho State Fair events are crucial to preserving the hometown commitment that we value," said Dennis Marshall, Board of Directors Chairman.

Applications for the 2026 scholarship will be open to graduating seniors from the 16 surrounding counties starting January 1. For more information, click HERE.