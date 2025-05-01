BYU-I student critically injured in on-campus accident, says school

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A BYU-Idaho student was critically injured in an accident on campus Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

Rexburg Police and Madison Fire/EMS responded to the medical emergency at the Austin Building on campus at 11:02 a.m. on August 30, said police.

"At the time of the incident, paramedics responded swiftly and transported the student to receive medical care. BYU-Idaho invites the campus community and friends to join us in praying for the student and his family," said the school in a statement to Local News 8.

The incident is still a pending investigation, according to Rexburg Police.

Local News 8 has reached out to Madison emergency responders and will update this story as we learn new information.