Caribou-Targhee National Forest to conduct prescribed burns in May for wildfire mitigation

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Ashton/Island Park Ranger District is planning prescribed burns for May to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from wildfires.

Caribou-Targhee National Forest Rangers expect the work to continue through the spring as weather conditions allow.

Prescribed burns are planned along the Yale-Kilgore Road near the Old West subdivision.

Park Rangers are asking travelers to watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns. People living near the areas may also see or smell smoke during the planned fires.

For more information, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

