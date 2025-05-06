Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Power to start infrastructure upgrades in Falls Subdivision

today at 4:48 PM
Published 4:53 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Some Idaho Falls Power customers may experience brief power outages in the coming weeks as crews work to upgrade infrastructure.

Over the next 6 weeks, crews will be upgrading power poles and overhead lines in the Falls subdivision to improve long-term service reliability, according to a post on the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page.

Work is scheduled to take place weekdays from 8 AM-4:30 PM.

According to the post, people living near the subdivision can expect occasional brief outages, temporary access restrictions, and construction noise during work hours.

"Please stay clear of work areas for everyone’s safety. We appreciate your patience as we improve your power service," said Idaho Falls Power in the post.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

