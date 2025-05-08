“Come On Down!” Idaho Falls woman fulfills dream of competing on iconic game show

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the iconic game show aired Thursday, an Idaho Falls woman finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of competing on The Price is Right.

To achieve her dream, Catherine Skelton got tickets for three different studio recordings of the decades-old game show earlier this year. It was only on the third taping that she was told to "come on down" and join her fellow contestants and host Drew Carey on the floor.

"You have to act kooky again and crazy. And you just have a lot of fun," Skelton said about the experience.

Local News 8 invited Skelton to "come on down" and join Jeff and Kailey at Noon to talk about how she did on the show. Watch the full interview above.